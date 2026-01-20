Rimi Sen, the former Bollywood actress known for her leading roles in early 2000s blockbusters like Hungama, Phir Hera Pheri and Garam Masala, has officially transitioned into a new career as a real estate agent in Dubai. The actress recently opened up about her departure from the Indian film industry, citing a preference for the structured business environment and "discipline" found in the United Arab Emirates’ property market. Priyadarshan Says He Never Found Akshaye Khanna Difficult To Work With After ‘Dhurandhar’ Success, ‘I Fell in Love With Him’.

Rimi Sen on Her Strategic Move to Dubai

In a recent interview with Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, Sen explained that her decision to relocate was driven by the stability and transparency of the Dubai real estate sector. She contrasted the "investor-friendly" environment of the UAE with the policy shifts she experienced in India.

“Dubai has welcomed everyone warmly... they think about everyone, and the city's major focus is on how to make people's lives better, easier, and more comfortable," Sen stated. She highlighted the stark difference in governance, adding, "This is something we don't really see in our country, because the government keeps changing policies overnight, making people's lives more difficult. There are thousands of taxes, endless complications, and it is no longer a business-friendly nation.”

Rimi Sen on Perks of Shifting to Dubai – Watch Video

Rimi Sen Praises Dubai's Professionalism and Market Discipline

Sen also pointed out that the real estate market in Dubai functions with a level of professional respect that she found lacking elsewhere. She noted that in the UAE, property agents are treated on par with financial consultants, whereas the perception in India is often negative.

“The real estate market here functions smoothly because there is discipline," she explained. "In India, if you ask for two months' brokerage, people look at you as if you have committed a crime.” According to Sen, the clear separation of roles between developers and agencies creates a "proper system" that allows for a more sustainable career.

Netizens React to Rimi Sen’s Facial Transformation

While the news of her career shift has surprised many, her rare appearance in teh interview has sparked a separate conversation regarding her physical appearance. Viral images and videos of the actress from Dubai led some fans to label her "unrecognizable," with several speculating about plastic surgery.

Commenting under the video, a user wrote, "Her thinking is amazing. But what has she done to her face? She was so beautiful naturally." Another wrote, "Unrecognisable." Another comment read, "What happened to her?"

Netizen Reactions

When Rimi Sen Broke Silence on Plastic Surgery Allegations

A few years back, Rimi Sen broke the silence on online conversations regarding herphysical appearance. Addressing the online chatter, the Dhoom actress told Hindustan Times, "If people feel that I have had plastic surgery, and if they feel that in a good way, then it’s very good for me. Without even getting plastic surgery done, people are still talking. I have only had fillers, Botox, and PRP treatment done, nothing else.”

Watch Rimi Sen’s Full Interview With Buildcaps Real Estate Agency LLC:

The actress also shared that she is open to getting cosmetic procedures done later in life. Ayesha Takia Back on Instagram! Actress Gives EPIC Reply to Trolls With 'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Post Her Body Shaming.

Talking about Rimi Sen's social media presence, the actress is quite active on Instagram and has over 1.1 million followers on the photo-sharing platform. She frequently updates fans on the latest happenings from her personal and professional life through the platform.

