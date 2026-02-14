New Delhi, February 14: AIIMS has officially launched India’s first dedicated face transplant programme, marking a landmark moment in advanced reconstructive surgery. The initiative aims to provide cutting edge treatment for patients suffering from severe facial disfigurement, including acid attack survivors, burn victims and those with complex congenital or trauma related injuries.

While facial transplants have been carried out internationally since 2005, this is the first time AIIMS has established a structured surgical and ethical framework for the procedure in India.

Multidisciplinary Surgical Expertise At AIIMS

The programme is being led by the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery at AIIMS. Due to the complexity of facial transplantation, which can involve skin, muscle, nerves and sometimes bone, a multidisciplinary team has been formed. The team includes plastic surgeons, transplant specialists, immunologists, psychologists and specialised nursing staff. AIIMS Delhi Sets Public Healthcare Benchmark With Over 1,000 Robotic Surgeries.

Doctors at AIIMS have undergone rigorous training and simulation drills to prepare for the highly intricate microvascular surgery. The operation requires reconnecting tiny blood vessels and nerves to restore blood flow, sensation and facial movement.

Careful Screening And Ethical Safeguards

AIIMS has started identifying and evaluating potential candidates. Not all patients with facial injuries are eligible. Recipients must undergo detailed medical and psychological assessments to ensure they are prepared for the lengthy recovery process and the lifelong use of immunosuppressant medication. AIIMS Delhi Investing Over INR 300 Crore in Developing Digital Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence: Director Dr M Srinivas.

An ethics committee at AIIMS will oversee every stage of the programme to ensure transparency, informed consent and compliance with transplant regulations.

Organ Donation Remains Crucial

The success of the face transplant programme at AIIMS depends significantly on donor availability. Facial transplants require a brain dead donor with a functioning heart, along with matching criteria such as age, sex, skin tone and blood group.

Medical experts note that consent for facial donation can be more sensitive than for internal organs because of its visible nature. AIIMS plans to conduct awareness campaigns to highlight the life changing impact of facial donation.

A Transformative Step For Survivors

For many acid attack and burn survivors, conventional reconstructive surgery often cannot fully restore essential facial functions. A face transplant at AIIMS could offer improved ability to blink, speak and eat, while also enhancing quality of life and social reintegration.

With this initiative, AIIMS places India among a limited group of countries capable of performing one of the most complex procedures in modern medicine, signalling a significant advancement in the nation’s surgical and transplant capabilities.

