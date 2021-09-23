Hair fall is a major problem at all ages, especially during the monsoon and change of season. The problem of hair fall is characterised by loss of more than 100-150 hair strands a day. The medical term for hair fall is androgenic alopecia.

In women, the first visible sign of hereditary hair loss is overall thinning or a widening part whereas in men, the first sign is a receding hairline or bald spot at the top of the head. What we eat has a drastic impact on hair growth and overall health. It is important to adopt a healthy eating habit before you book your appointment with a trichologist and include the following five food items in your diet for better results.

Walnuts

With omega 6 fatty acids, zinc, iron, vitamin B and plenty of proteins, walnuts are the most hair-friendly nuts. A handful of nuts over the week would be perfect as having too many can also cause hair loss due to the presence of small traces of selenium.

Low-Fat Dairy Products

With calcium, whey, casein and important minerals for hair growth, low-fat dairy products like skimmed milk and yogurt are very effective in preventing hair loss.

Spinach

Spinach is a natural conditioner for hair as it is rich in iron and contains sebum. Omega 3 acids, magnesium, potassium, calcium and iron in spinach also keep the hair shiny and lustrous.

Eggs

People don't just eat eggs as a protein-rich food but also apply it to the hair to add shine. Eggs are packed with vitamin B called biotin, which helps hair grow and strengthen brittle nails. Not having enough biotin can lead to hair loss.

Greek Yogurt

Selenium and iodine are two minerals necessary for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. And, deficiency of any of these can lead to hair fall. Add yogurt to your breakfast or take it as a post-workout snack and keep yourself away from hair fall issues.

Although the reasons for hair loss can be many like hormonal changes, age, medications or nutritional deficiencies, changing your diet can help prevent this issue. Many nutritionists suggest that a proper diet can reverse hair loss and make hair thicker and healthier.

