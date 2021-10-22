Halloween is a day when people dress up in the scariest costumes they can. It is celebrated every year on October 31. The cheapest way to get ready for a Halloween party is to carry good yet messy makeup.

You do not need to invest in the costume or any other prop, just a good makeup that makes you look scary enough is good to go for a Halloween party. We, at LatestLY, have brought together some amazing makeup ideas that you can try this Halloween festival and rock the Halloween party.

Neon Tears

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aimee Stanton (@aimeestantonmakeup)

Amy Stanton, Scotland-based makeup artist, takes Halloween makeup to another level with the Neon tears. Pink eyebrows, pink eye shadow and glowing pink tears will make you stand out at any Halloween night party.

Werewolves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia🎃👻🕸🦇 (@olivia__makeup)

The easiest makeup for the Halloween party using just two products is werewolves makeup. All you need for the look is a concealer and an eye shadow. This Halloween, try makeup by Olivia Hernandes from Nevada, and look like a complete Halloween Werewolf.

3D Spiders

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O F I A H E R N A N D E Z (@sofia.mnn)

Sofia Hernandez with a spider on her eye makeup looks amazing on her Instagram profile. Check this out if you are looking to try some creativity with your makeup this Halloween.

Bloody Queen

Use a white base on your face and tint your eyes and lips with Red. Merge it perfectly and create your own Halloween party look this year.

Pointillism

The easiest and most messy makeup for the festival is pointillism. You just need a liquid eyeliner for this one. Fill your face with little black pointers and you are ready. Be the kid who just wants to fill the paper with anything and everything they can. The only makeup for the festival, that needs no creativity at all.

During Halloween, people try to look out for various costumes that make them stand out. Instead, create a makeup look that doesn’t demand any costume. Wear whatever you want to and let your face do the work for the theme of Halloween.

Wish you all a Happy Halloween 2021!

