Happy Birthday Diana Hayden: Ten Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About the Former Miss World

Diana Hayden (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Diana Hayden, former Miss World turns 47-year-old today, May 1, 2020. An actress, a model and the winner of Miss World 1997 pageant, Diana has made us proud with all her achievements. Married to Collin Dick, a public health professional from Las Vegas, United States, the couple is blessed with three kids. But there is a lot that not many people know about Diana. She continues to stand as an inspiration to many young women who aspire to become a successful model and also win the prestigious pageant of Miss World for the country. On her 47th birthday, here we bring you ten interesting facts about the Miss World 1997 winner and her journey to pageantry, to Bollywood and Hollywood. Check Out List of Past Miss World Winners From India.

1. Diana was born in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Before beginning her career in modelling, she worked for an event management company and eventually a Public Relations Officer to a popular organisation, managing careers of popular singers.

2. Diana’s journey in pageantry began at the age of 23, when a friend advised her to enter Femina Miss India. She was shortlisted for the Femina Miss India 1997 contest and earned the title of Miss India World.

3. Diana represented India at the 47th edition of the Miss World pageant held in Baie Lazare, Seychelles.

4. Competing with about 80 delegates, Diana was crowned as Miss World 1997.

5. At the same competition, Diana won three other titles—Miss World- Asia and Oceania, Miss Photogenic and Spectacular Swimwear. She is the only Miss World titleholder to win three subtitles during the competition.

6. Diana is the third Indian woman to win the prestigious Miss World pageant after Reita Faria in 1966 and Aishwarya Rai in 1994.

7. After winning the title, Diana supported many social causes. She was associated with various charities including, Child Rights and You (CRY), Greenpeace, PETA and the Spastic Society of India. Diana also supported causes to spread awareness of cancer and HIV/AIDS.

8. Following her tenure as the Miss World organisation’s global representative, Diana moved to London and studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

9. It was in 2001, when she made her screen debut in the film version of Shakespeare’s Othello, in South Africa.

10. Daina is also an author. She wrote a book called, A Beautiful Truth which is an “encyclopedia on grooming and also deals with personality development and confidence building.”

These many facts about Diana tell us how passionate and career-driven she is. We wish the former Miss World, a very Happy Birthday. We hope she is quarantining well with her family and taking care of her health during the pandemic.