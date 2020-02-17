Happy Perfume Day 2020! Ditch Expensive Scents, Here's How to Make Easy DIY Perfume at Home (Watch Video)

Happy Perfume Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Hey, perfume-lovers on February 17 you can celebrate Perfume Day. You must be thinking, what strange day is this now after a whole week of Valentine's day? Well, this is one of the days from the Anti-valentines day. Yes, days that do not agree with the concept of mushy expression of love. But why involve perfumes in your Anti-Valentine's day plan? Turns out, if you want to end your relationship with your partner, but you also want that if your partner is not angry, you gift them the perfume of their choice on this day. Now, this is because an age-old belief says that if you gift a perfume to a partner, then you have a fight. That is why people wishing to end their relationship resort to perfume to end their relationship. People usually celebrate this day by giving perfume gifts to their partners but you can celebrate perfume day in many other ways. You can celebrate perfume day by making perfume for yourself at home. It is way easier than you think. Let's take a look at DIY ways of making perfumes at home.

Steps To Make DIY Perfumes At Home:

You will need 2 tablespoons carrier oil, that can be anything from jojoba oil to almond. Now add 2.5 tablespoons of distilled water.

Mix 6 tablespoons of vodka or rubbing alcohol.

Now choose the essential oils of your choice You can mix about 10 drops of your top notes, 15 middle notes and 5 of your base notes.

Pour in a dark bottle, tap the lid and leave it in darkness for 48 hours.

Check after two days, and if you are okay with the strength of the scent, use a coffee filter and transfer the perfume into another bottle.

How To Make Perfume At Home(Watch Video):

We wish you a very happy perfume day! Do not spend money on expensive perfumes this year, instead, make some at home. The best part about the homemade perfumes is that you exactly know what is going inside the mix.