Weight loss is often perceived as eating only foods that taste bland and sacrificing the tastebuds. However, that's not the case. There are few drinks and meals which are delicious and also quite healthy. One such drink is apple chia seeds smoothie which is nutritious and can also aid in weight loss. Let's take a look at the properties of apple and chia seeds, which, when combined together, can help shed some kilos. Peanut Butter Oatmeal For Weight Loss: Here’s The Protein-Rich Breakfast Recipe For Vegans & Vegetarians (Watch Video)

Both apple and chia seeds are loaded with vital micronutrients and are associated with various health benefits. Apples consist of pectin which has prebiotic benefits that increase butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that feeds the beneficial gut bacteria. Chia seeds can work wonders on the body, but most importantly, they help lower bad 'LDL' cholesterol and increase good 'HDL' cholesterol, as they consist of omega 3 fatty acids. Is it Healthy to Have Bananas And Milk Together? All That You Should Know About The Combination of These Two Ingredients.

Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie For Weight Loss

Apple is rich in fibres, whereas chia seeds consist of high protein content. Protein and fibres together significantly help in weight loss as they create a feeling of fullness and help avoid overeating. It must also be noted that eating a meal rich in protein and fibre reduces ghrelin, which is a hunger hormone. Also, the protein from chia seeds helps in preserving muscles, which, in turn, boosts your metabolic rate. Flax seeds powder, cinnamon powder and honey are also used in the preparation of apple chia seeds smoothie which further increases the nutritious value of this drink. Let us take a look at the recipe of apple chia seeds smoothie.

Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie Recipe

Apple chia seeds smoothie can ideally be taken in the evening or as a post-workout drink for good results. Also, remember that apple chia seeds smoothie can only expedite the weight loss process. An overall fit body can only be achieved by a healthy diet plan supported with regular exercise.

