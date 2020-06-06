Is it Healthy to Have Bananas And Milk Together? All That You Should Know About The Combination of These Two Ingredients

Banana & Milk (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

We come across smoothies, shakes or juices which are prepared by mixing various seeds, vegetables and fruits that are nutritious. However, a combination of certain foods is not suitable for some people. One such combo is that of banana and milk, which are paired to prepare a perfect smoothie. Many people claim that mixing banana and milk together can cause a health problem. However, there are few who feel that it is a perfect combo for a nutritious drink. From Eggs to Quinoa, Here Are Five Foods You Should Eat For Strength And Lean Muscle Development.

Banana is rich in fibre and potassium which can immensely contribute to the health of a person. This carbohydrate-rich fruit can also reduce the risk of heart diseases due to the presence of potassium which can stop fatal blockages from occurring. On the other hand, milk is rich in calcium and vitamins which are good for bones. Considering the nutritional profile, both ingredients are healthy, but when combined together, they may not suit some people. Does Drinking Milk Everyday Cause Weight Gain? All That You Should Know About The Calcium Rich Fluid.

Is it Healthy to Pair Bananas With Milk?

Pairing Bananas with milk makes for a good drink for people who do intense exercises like weightlifting, functional training and conditioning. A banana milkshake can serve as the best post-workout drink for muscle recovery and refilling of the glycogen stored in the body. Milk is rich in protein, both casein and whey, while banana is rich in good carbohydrates. Protein is required to repair muscle tissues which break down during the workout, while carbohydrates rebuild glycogen stores in muscles which release ATP (adenosine triphosphate) for performing any strenuous physical activity.

On the contrary, people who don't lift weights or perform intense workout should stay away from a banana milkshake, as it can cause weight gain. Both these ingredients are high in calories. Also, according to Ayurveda, banana and milk together can affect the digestion process. According to a study published on Physiological Aspects of Agni in the National Institute of Health, eating bananas and milk together can diminish the agni or fire, responsible for the digestion and metabolism of foods. People with asthma or sinus problem should avoid banana milkshake, as it creates mucus which leads to breathing disorders.

Banana and milk together might not be suitable for everybody, but it doesn't mean you should skip these ingredients in your diet. Banana can be eaten 15-20 minutes after a glass of milk is taken, which can provide health benefits to the body and also may not cause any digestive issue or congestion.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)