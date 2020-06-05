Peanut Butter Oatmeal For Weight Loss: Here’s The Protein-Rich Breakfast Recipe For Vegans & Vegetarians (Watch Video)

Peanut Butter Oatmeal (Photo Credits: YouTube / Sweet Treats)

Going on a weight loss regime doesn't always mean going calorie deficit. There is indeed a necessity to include foods in your diet which help in fat loss and simultaneously also aid in preserving lean muscles of the body. There are a few dishes where a combination of two healthy ingredients is used as a base to enhance their nutritional properties. Also, for a healthy body, it is vital to have a full-fledged breakfast which comprises of nutrient-dense ingredients. One such dish is peanut butter oatmeal for breakfast which can help in weight loss and also serve as a protein-rich dish for vegans and vegetarians. Eat Dinner Like a Pauper for Weight Loss; Here’s A Look at Some Healthy Night Meal Recipes.

Oats are a superfood which is recommended by a majority of nutritionists. They are one of the best sources of important vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. On the other hand, peanut butter is low in carbohydrate and rich in healthy fats which are required by the body. Peanut butter oatmeal is ideal breakfast for vegans and vegetarians as they can fulfil their protein and other nutrient requirements from this dish. It must be noted that peanut butter oatmeal preparation does not include milk or any dairy product and is, therefore, ideal for vegans and also for people who are lactose intolerant. How to Eat Idli to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Peanut Butter Oatmeal For Weight Loss

The presence of the soluble fibre beta-glucan in oats help you lose weight by promoting healthy gut bacteria and increasing the feeling of fullness, while peanut butter consists of monounsaturated fat which regulates the triglyceride and cholesterol levels. Peanut butter mixed with oatmeal gives a perfect texture to the dish and also enhances the taste. Apart from this, other ingredients like banana and chia seeds in peanut butter oatmeal recipe add to its nutritional content. Banana is rich in potassium which is good for the heart, while chia seeds are an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants which smoothen the functioning of different systems in the body.

Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Recipe

Those who complaint of healthy dishes possessing a bland taste will not say so for peanut butter oatmeal. You should definitely try this dish for your breakfast. However, it must be noted that this dish is not solely responsible for weight loss and an overall healthy diet along with some exercise is also necessary to stay fit.