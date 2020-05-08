Apple Cider Vinegar Health Benefits: From Healthy Skin to Lowering Blood Sugar Levels, Here Are Five Reasons to Have This Fermented Drink

Apple Cider Vinegar (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Apple cider vinegar has gained popularity in recent times due to its vast medicinal properties. This drink is prepared by fermenting sugar from apples, which, in turn, converts them into acetic acid. The acetic acid property of apple cider vinegar makes it a unique drink. Let's take a look at the health benefits of apple cider vinegar, which can provide healthy skin, lower blood sugar and many other things. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Apple Cider Vinegar to Lose Weight.

Apple cider vinegar mostly comes along with 'Mother' bacteria which is probiotic and gives the digestive system a boost. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition, acetic acid present in apple cider vinegar makes the body feel full for a longer time and helps avoid overeating. The best part about apple cider vinegar is that it contains zero calories and it is a great way to add a burst of flavour to foods without adding calories or extra salt.

Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

1. Healthy Skin: Apple cider vinegar rebalances the natural pH of the skin, improving the protective skin barrier. This, in turn, can be a common remedy for skin conditions like dry skin and eczema.

2. Improves Heart Health: According to a study published in the National Institute of Health, apple cider vinegar can lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

3. Lowering Blood Sugar: Apple cider vinegar can improve insulin function and lower blood sugar levels after meals. According to a study published by the American Diabetes Association, apple cider vinegar may improve insulin sensitivity by 19–34 percent in a high carb meal and significantly lower blood sugar.

4. Aids in Weight Loss: The acetic acid property of apple cider vinegar helps in belly fat loss. Also, they contain enzymes which can boost the metabolic process and also curb hunger.

5. Kill Harmful Bacteria: Apple cider vinegar can kill harmful bacteria like pathogens, which is used for cleaning and disinfecting, treating nail fungus, lice, warts and ear infections.

Apple cider vinegar can be incorporated in your daily food items by addition to salad dressing or homemade mayonnaise. Be sure to dilute apple cider vinegar in water, never drink high apple cider vinegar as it is. Not more than 10 ml of apple cider vinegar is recommended in a day.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)