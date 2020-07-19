Itching caused by dandruff is frustrating and does not let an individual concentrate on a particular task. The white flakes which fall on shirt collars and shoulders due to dandruff also look quite unpleasant. In order to avoid dandruff and itchy scalp, we spend lots of money on different types of shampoos available in the market. Instead of that, we should choose an effective home remedy to ward off this problem. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) can help treat dandruff and here's how we should use it to get effective result. Home Remedy of the Week: How to Get Rid of Dandruff with Lemon Juice.

Apple cider vinegar is prepared by fermenting sugar from apples which in turn converts them into acetic acid. This liquid can balance the pH of the scalp and also reduce fungal growth on hair. Apple cider vinegar helps remove product build-up which is also one of the reasons for dandruff. ACV is also a disinfectant which can kill bacteria that may lead to scalp problems. Home Remedy of the Week: How Egg Yolk Can Help Treat Itchy Scalp and Keep Dandruff at Bay (Watch Video)

How to Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Dandruff

Anecdotal evidence suggests that apple cider vinegar aids hair growth and reduces itchy scalp problem. ACV stimulates the shedding of dead skin cells from the scalp. The antimicrobial, antibacterial and antifungal properties of apple cider vinegar can help maintain the health of the scalp and reduce dandruff. The presence of micronutrients like calcium, magnesium and potassium contributes to a healthy scalp.

Treat Dandruff Using Apple Cider Vinegar

While applying apple cider vinegar on your scalp, always remember to dilute its acidic property by mixing it in plain room temperature water. Use this remedy twice or thrice in a week for a good result. It must also be noted that for avoiding dandruff and to maintain a clean scalp, it is necessary to keep your hair clean and also avoid it from keeping it wet for a long time, especially, during monsoon when you must prevent your hair from getting drenched in rainwater.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).