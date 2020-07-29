Your basal metabolic rate (BMR) should always be maintained as per your body's requirement to maintain fitness. BMR, known as metabolism, is the calories required to keep the body functioning at rest. Everyone has different BMR, which is calculated as per height, gender, age and weight. Proper maintenance of metabolic rate avoids an increase in fat and weight. Let's take a look at five types of food that can help you boost your metabolism. Protein-Rich Diet For Weight Loss: What Quantity of This Macronutrient Should an Average Person Consume Daily to Meet Recommended Dietary Allowance?

Always remember, higher the metabolic rate, the more calories you will burn and in turn get rid of unwanted body fat. Many people, while planning to lose weight, make the mistake of not eating at regular intervals or rather eat less in an inappropriate manner to go into a calorie deficit state, by which they end up losing muscles. You should know your BMR and try to maintain it by doing resistance training and eating healthy foods. From Eggs to Quinoa, Here Are Five Foods You Should Eat For Strength And Lean Muscle Development.

As per the Harris-Benedict Equation, BMR is determined by the following formula:

1. Men: BMR = 88.362 + (13.397 x weight in kg) + (4.799 x height in cm) - (5.677 x age in years)

2. Women: BMR = 447.593 + (9.247 x weight in kg) + (3.098 x height in cm) - (4.330 x age in years)

Five Types of Foods That Help Boost Metabolic Rate

1. Protein-rich foods like eggs, lean meat, fatty fish, cottage cheese, whey, to name a few, help increase the body's metabolism. These foods increase the metabolic rate by making the body use more energy to digest them. This is known as the Thermal Effect of Food (TEF), which means the number of calories needed by the body to digest, absorb and process the nutrients in your meals.

2. Legumes like chickpeas, pigeon peas, black-eyed peas, beans, etc are high in arginine, an amino acid that may increase the burning of body's carbs and fats for energy. Including legumes and pulses regularly in your meals can definitely increase the metabolic rate.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar can help shoot up the body's metabolism. Having it first thing in the morning can help reduce belly fat and also avoid fatty liver disease. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, apple cider vinegar may help in weight loss by slowing stomach emptying and enhancing feelings of fullness.

4. According to a study published in the National Institute of Health, the caffeine in coffee can help increase the metabolic rate by up to 11 percent. Caffeine is also known to burn fat for energy, and therefore, it is recommended to take a cup of black coffee as a pre-workout drink for better result.

5. Chilli peppers should also be included in meals for a healthy metabolic rate. Capsaicin, a chemical found in chilli peppers, may boost metabolism by burning calories.

Therefore, make smart choices of foods for your meals to maintain a healthy metabolic rate. An important thing to note is that foods should not be overcooked. Also, weight training is necessary to increase muscle mass, which plays an integral role in burning more calories and, thereby, boosts metabolism.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).