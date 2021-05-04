New Delhi, May 4: At a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes important to remain upbeat while staying at home, managing self-care and well-being. Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, India has started the third phase of vaccination drive covering those above the age of 18 years from May 1. The vaccination process has gained momentum and the 18 plus group whose vaccination began, includes young people, majorly women who might be pregnant. As the crisis deepens, it is natural for pregnant women to have several queries in mind regarding the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety and efficacy. Brazil Prioritises Vaccination of Pregnant Women As Number of Maternal Deaths Due to COVID-19 Grows.

According to the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, pregnant and lactating women should not be administered the COVID-19 vaccine shots. This is because pregnant women have not been part of any anti-coronavirus vaccine clinical trial so far, the health ministry stated. COVID-19 Vaccination FAQs: Where To Register for COVID-19 Vaccine? How To Locate Nearest Vaccination Centre on CoWIN Portal? All Questions Answered.

Indian Health Ministry's Tweet on Vaccination For Pregnant Women

#LargestVaccineDrive #Unite2FightCorona #VaccineVarta Dr. Arun Sharma on queries about COVID-19 Vaccine and whether they are safe or not for pregnant women. pic.twitter.com/fo7J3XsowU — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 29, 2021

In January, the Health Ministry, in a letter to all States and Union Territories that stated that pregnant women should not be taking the COVID-19 vaccine as no trials were conducted on any pregnant woman and the effect of the vaccine on women in this category has not been studied. . "Pregnant and lactating women have not been a part of any Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial so far. Therefore, women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy and lactating women should not receive COVID-19 vaccine at this time," the letter stated.

Also, interchangeability of the COVID-19 vaccine is not permitted. The second dose should also be of the same COVID-19 vaccine which was administered as the first dose.

