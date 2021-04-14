New Delhi, April 14: In India, over 11 crore individuals have taken the COVID-19 vaccine till today. Notably, this is the fourth day of the Tika Utsav. According to details by the Health Ministry, as many as 11,11,79,578 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,53,488 sessions so far. As per details shared by the government, over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the past 24 hours. People need to register themselves on the COWIN portal or on Aarogya Setu app to receive the vaccine doses. Here are some FAQs on where to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination, can a person get the second COVID-19 vaccine shot in another state or district, can a person get vaccinated with the vaccine of his/her choice and so on. Co-WIN FAQs: Where to Register for COVID-19 Vaccination, Documents, Eligibility and Registration Charges; Here's All You Need to Know.

The CoWIN application is a digital platform developed by MoH&FW to help agencies keep a track of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and allow Indian citizens to apply for vaccine shot. The vaccination will be provided free of charge at the government health facilities and will be on a payment basis in the private health facilities. Two coronavirus vaccines- Covishield and COVAXIN, are being used in the massive immunization program in India.

Where can I register for the COVID-19 vaccination?

You can log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in and click on the “Register/Sign In Yourself” tab to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. People can register themselves at www.cowin.gov.in.

How many people can be registered in Co-WIN portal through one mobile number?

Up to 4 people can be registered for vaccination using the same mobile number.

How to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre?

Search in Co-WIN portal (or Aarogya Setu app) for the vaccination centre nearest to your location by either searching through PIN code or by choosing the State and the District.

How can citizens with no access of smartphones or computers manage online registration?

Up to 4 people can be registered for vaccination using the same mobile number. Citizens can take help from friends or family for online registration. Your own feature phone can also be used to register through a smart phone of your friend or registration on the Portal. The facility for on-the-spot registration is also available.

Can I choose the COVID-19 vaccine?

All vaccines being administered to people of the country are safe. The choice regarding the type of vaccine is currently not available.

Can I get vaccinated with 2nd dose in a different State/District?

Yes, You can get vaccinated in any State/District. The only restriction is that you will be able to get vaccinated only on those centres which are offering the same vaccine as was administered to you on your first dose.

What if I cannot go for vaccination on the date of appointment? Can I reschedule my appointment?

The appointment can be rescheduled at any time. In case you do not go for vaccination on the date of appointment, you can reschedule the appointment by clicking on the “Reschedule” tab.

Documents for COVID-19 Vaccination: Can I register for vaccination without Aadhaar card?

Yes, you can register for the Co-WIN portal using any of the following ID proofs:

a. Aadhaar card

b. Driving License

c. PAN card

d. Passport

e. Pension Passbook

f. NPR Smart Card

g. Voter ID Card (EPIC)

Are there any registration charges to be paid?

No, there is no charge for registration.

Can I cancel the scheduled appointment on CoWIN portal?

Yes, you can cancel an appointment already scheduled. You can also reschedule the appointment and choose another date or time slot of your convenience.

Where will I receive confirmation of the date and time of vaccination?

Once an appointment is scheduled, you will receive the details of the vaccination center, date and time slot chosen for appointment in an SMS sent to your registered mobile number. You can also download the appointment slip and print it or keep it on your smartphone.

Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive covering 27 crore of the population above aged above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities started from March 1, 2021. The previous two phases were started with the vaccination of around 3 crore of healthcare and frontline workers in India.

As of April 13 (Day-88 of the vaccination drive), as many as 26,46,528 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 22,58,910 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 44,643 sessions for the first dose and 3,87,618 beneficiaries received these second dose of the vaccine.

