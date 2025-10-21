Mumbai, October 21: On Sunday, October 19, the Delhi police said that a pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former live-in partner in the Nabi Karim area. They also said that the woman's husband overpowered and killed the attacker. Cops said that the deceased were identified as Shalini (22), wife of Aakash and a mother of two and and Aashu alias Shailendra, 34, a "bad character" of Nabi Karim police station.

Nidhin Valsan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said that Aakash (23), who sustained multiple stab injuries while saving Shalini, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi. According to a report in PTI, the alleged incident occurred around 10.15 PM on Saturday, October 18, when Aakash and Shalini were on their way to meet her mother, Sheila, who lives on Qutub Road. Valsan said that Aashu suddenly arrived there and attacked Aakash with a knife. Delhi Shocker: 55-Year-Old Man Found Unconscious at Home in Palam; Declared Dead After Being Rushed to Hospital.

Former Live-In Partner Stabs Pregnant Woman to Death in Delhi

When Aakash managed to dodge the first blow, the accused then turned towards Shalini, who was sitting in an e-rickshaw and stabbed her multiple times. The DCO further said that when Aakash rushed to Shalini's rescue, he was also stabbed. "He, however, managed to overpower Aashu, snatched his knife and stabbed him during the scuffle," the DCP added.

After the attack, Shalini's brother Rohit and a few residents took all three to a hospital, where doctors declared Shalini and Aashu dead. During preliminary investigation, cops found that Shalini was pregnant at the time of her death. It is also reported that the stabbing incident took place in public on a busy stretch near Qutub Road, which led to panic in the area.

Accused Claimed To Be Father of Shalini's Unborn Child, Says DCP

Shalini's mother told cops that Shalini and Aakash's marriage was strained a few years ago. During this period, Shalini had entered into a live-in relationship with Aashu. However, she later reconciled with Aakash and returned to live with him and their two children. The DCP said that this enraged Ashu, who claimed to be the father of Shalini's unborn child. Cops also found that Aashu was a listed Bad Character (BC) of Nabi Karim Police Station, and he had previous criminal records. Delhi Shocker: Man With Over 50 Criminal Cases Joins Online Court Hearing in Undergarments, Drinks and Smokes; Arrested.

Police Describe Murder of Pregnant Woman as 'Crime of Passion'

"Aakash, too, has three past criminal involvements," the DCP added. Acting on Shalini's mother's complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, according to a report in Hindustan Times, the police have described the murder of Shalini as a "crime of passion" as her former live-in partner was angry as she had returned to her husband.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

