Pune, October 30: A 44-year-old contractor from Pune was duped of INR 11 lakh after falling prey to a bizarre social media scam that promised INR 25 lakh to any man willing to impregnate a woman. The video advertisement, shared by an account called Pregnant Job, featured a woman saying in Hindi, “I want a man who will make me a mother. Give me the joy of motherhood. I will give him INR 25 lakh. I don’t care about his education, caste, or complexion.”

Intrigued, the contractor contacted the number mentioned in the post. A man posing as an “assistant” at the alleged firm asked him to pay multiple fees - including registration, ID card, verification, GST, TDS and processing charges. Between early September and October 23, the victim made more than 100 small payments through UPI and IMPS, totaling INR 11 lakh. ‘All India Pregnant Job Service’: Gang of Cybercriminals Duping People by Offering Money to Impregnate Childless Women Busted in Bihar’s Nawada, 3 Arrested.

When the contractor started questioning the legitimacy of the process, the fraudsters blocked his number. Realizing he had been cheated, he filed a complaint at Baner Police Station. Investigators are now tracing the phone numbers and bank accounts used by the scammers. Impregnate Childless Woman For Rs 13 Lakh Scam in Bihar: ‘All India Pregnant Job Agency’ Promises Money For Impregnating Woman Unable to Conceive in Nawada, Eight Arrested.

Police say similar scams have surged since late 2022, using seductive social media videos of women offering huge sums to men under the pretext of “helping them conceive.” Once victims make payments for fake legal or medical formalities, the fraudsters disappear. Several arrests in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states have exposed a wider network of cybercriminals operating such schemes across India.

Officials have urged citizens to remain cautious of online advertisements that promise unrealistic offers, warning that cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting social media to target vulnerable individuals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

