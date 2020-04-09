Bathroom Cleaning Hacks While Self-Isolating During COVID-19 Pandemic: Here's All You Need to Keep Your Toilet Germ-Free

Bathroom (Photo credits: Pexels)

Thinking of a dirty bathroom can sometimes be too icky and overwhelming. But now that you are home and you are inevitably going to spend a lot of time in the bathroom, you really must keep it clean. But if you are too lazy or overworked to do so, there are some super-easy hacks to make your bathroom cleaning process a pleasant one. No, we are not asking you to get on with a scrubber. These simple bathroom cleaning hacks will change your life.

Use Containers to Minimise Dust

When you leave all your products out on the sink or the shelf, you will notice a fine layer of dust? Your bathroom products can also house allergens apart from dirt. Therefore, put all your soap, cotton rounds, and skincare items in pretty containers to minimise the amount of dust collecting on your items. A Tidy House Can Reduce Stress and Anxiety, These Everyday Habits Will Make Your Home a Sanctuary During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Keep Surfaces Clean

Whether it's your bathroom sink or your bathroom floor, you want to make sure all your surfaces are sparkling clean. The best way to minimise work is to place a bottle of bathroom cleaner under the sink. Give everything a spritz as soon as you see a build-up of hair, dust, toothpaste or spills. COVID-19 Lockdown: Throw Pillows Are A Hotspot of Germs, Here's How To Clean the Most Overlooked Places in Your Home!

Fight Mould Everyday

Spray down your shower after your bath every single day. Make this a daily practice to minimise the growth of mould and any other funky residue. Doing this will save you from getting down and dirty with deep cleaning. Four Simple Ways to Remove Those Stubborn Stains From Your Bathroom Fixtures.

Don't Forget the Mirror

It's easy to overlook the mirror with dried droplets of water from your face wash, flecks of toothpaste, or settled dust. Make sure that you wipe your bathroom mirror daily. It will hardly take you a minute.

Finally, it is vital to keep your bathroom smelling fresh. Keeping an essential oil diffuser on the counter will make you want to visit your toilet.