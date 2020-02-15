Bhumi Pednekar Workout And Diet: Here’s the Fitness Regime Which Keeps The Bhoot Actress Stay Fit (Watch Videos)

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram / Bhumi Pednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar is currently one of the leading actresses of Bollywood with big commercial hits to her name in recent times. The actress has lost oodles of weight and got back into shape after playing the character of an overweight bride in her first movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which released in the year 2015. Looking at Bhumi Pednekar's current look and appearance, it is hard to imagine how the actress lost almost 30 kg after making her debut. Let's take a look at the workout and diet which help Bhumi maintain a fit body. Bhumi Pednekar to Have a Cameo in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Starring Ayushmann Khurrana (View First Pic)

Bhumi Pednekar was born on July 18, 1989, in Mumbai. She has studied acting from Whistling Woods International school located in Film City, Mumbai. Prior to making her debut, the actress has worked as an assisting casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years. Bhumi looks stunning in all of her avatars. Bhumi Pednekar Says 'Will Showcase Varied Shades of Being a Woman in 2020'

Workout of Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar contributes a major part of her training to pilates exercise. The Bala actress works on her core, hamstring, quadriceps through pilates reformer machine. The Bollywood diva also performs weight training exercise like deadlifts, squats, lunges, bicep curl, etc. Bhumi also performs planks and different abdominal exercise to keep her tummy flat in shape.

Bhumi Training Her Hamstring

Bhumi Pednekar Pic While Doing Deadlifts

Bhumi Pednekar's Full Body Training

Bhumi Pednekar Clicked While Training Her Core

Bhumi Pednekar Making Good Use of Pilates Reformer Machine

Diet of Bhumi Pednekar

As per TOI, Bhumi Pednekar completely ditched sugar for weight loss and stuck to homemade food. She also revealed in an interview with TOI that she did not undergo any crash diet during her weight-loss period, and she also busted myths about desi ghee. According to the Bollywood actress, desi ghee can help in weight loss, and therefore, she prefers adding it to her meals. The quantity should be moderate, not more than one teaspoon at a time. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress also believes in having a cheat meal every five days.

Bhumi Pednekar's fitness should inspire young girls who aspire to become a successful actor like her. On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2020.