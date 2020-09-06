Bengaluru, September 6: A first COVID-19 reinfection case has been reported in Bengaluru where a 27-year-old female was found to be coronavirus positive again in about a month's time. According to Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, this is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection in the city. The hospital informed that the woman had tested positive in July. She had recovered from the disease following which she was discharged after testing negative. The authorities informed that in a month she developed mild symptoms and had confirmed to have transmitted COVID-19 again. Hong Kong Man Becomes World's First Case of COVID-19 Re-Infection.

Several cases of coronavirus reinfection have surfaced from different states across the country. On August 25, Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajender had confirmed that two people were reinfected with the deadly virus, raising fears about a second wave. However, the Director of Public Health DR G Srinivasa Rao said that the suspected patients are asymptomatic. COVID-19 Re-Infection Scare in Ahmedabad: Around 40% Patients Who Recovered Between March And July Have Lost Antibodies, Says Survey.

Here's the tweet:

A 27-yr-old female found to be the 1st confirmed case of #COVID19 reinfection in Bengaluru. She tested positive in July & was discharged after testing negative. However, in a month she developed mild symptoms & confirmed to have transmitted COVID again: Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/aE6w0NkgaU — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

On September 4, four resident doctors at hospitals in Mumbai were suspected to have contracted coronavirus for a second time. However, a report by PTI quoted a senior doctor from one of the two hospitals said it was not clear whether it was a 're-infection' or mere continuation of the earlier coronavirus infection.

