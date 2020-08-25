Hong Kong, August 25: Hong Kong techie has become the first case of coronavirus reinfection, as confirmed by scientists. According to a Reuters report, the man was infected with coronavirus after he recovered from an initial bout in April. Scientists thus stated that this was the first case showing that re-infection may occur within a few months.

The second strain of coronavirus was detected in the man via airport screening on his return to Hong Kong from Europe this month. The man had not developed any symptoms for the second time, which may indicate that 'subsequent infections may be milder," the researchers mentioned. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Tunisia to Launch Coronavirus Vaccine in Early 2021.

The researchers in an email statement mentioned that this is “the world’s first documentation of a patient who recovered from Covid-19, but got another episode of Covid-19 afterwards." The entire world is grappling with coronavirus and scientists are working hard to develop a vaccine which can curb the spread of COVID-19. In the recent development, Hechmi Louzir, director-general of the Pasteur Institute of Tunis (IPT), mentioned that the vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to be fully ready in Tunisia in early 2021.

