New Delhi, October 20: COVID-19 reinfection possibility is likely if antibodies reduce in any person's body in five months, Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR said during a press briefing on Tuesday. The ICMR official added saying that as the possibility of coronavirus reinfection is always there, it is important to wear mask and take precautions even if one was infected earlier. During his address, Bhargava informed that WHO solidarity trial is a 30-country trial in which India has been a participant and interim results of this have been put on website, which has not yet been peer-reviewed. He said the ICMR has found that these drugs are not performing as good as it was expected.

The Health Ministry during its press briefing on Tuesday said that of the coronavirus infected states in India, a total of six states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - account for 64% of the country's total active cases. Can You Get Coronavirus Twice? 27-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman, Who Recovered From COVID-19 in July, Tests Positive Again.

India on Tuesday recorded 46,790 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 75,97,063 cases. With 587 new fatalities, the country's death toll reached 1,15,197. The country now has 7,48,538 active cases while a total of 67,33,328 coronavirus patients have been discharged. India's active cases have fallen below 8 lakh after six weeks and continue to slide further down.

