Moscow, September 2: Russia's Trade Minister Denis Manturov has revealed that he had been administrated Sputnik V, "the world's first registered vaccine" against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Speaking to a news channel, as reported by Sputnik News, Denis Manturov said he had a slightly higher temperature on the first day after he was inoculated with Sputnik V, but became normal by the third day. COVID-19 Vaccine News Update: After Sputnik V, Three More Coronavirus Vaccines Being Registered, Says Russia.

"On the first day, the temperature was slightly higher. On the second day, given that the body uses up a lot of glucose, I could feel it in the back of my head a little. On the third day, I wasn't feeling anything like that. It has been more than two weeks now, and I can report that there have been no changes to my body," Manturov told NTV broadcaster. COVID-19 Vaccine News Update: Russia Open to Holding Phase III Clinical Trials And Manufacturing of 'Sputnik V' in India, Says RDIF Head.

The Russian minister also called the Gamaleya Research Centre, which developed the vaccine Sputnik V jointly with the Russian Defence Ministry, and appraised them on how he was feeling. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the vaccine had shown immunity against the coronavirus, and his daughter who was administered with the vaccine was feeling well after experiencing a slight rise in temperature.

Russia on August 11 had registered "the world's first COVID-19 vaccine" - Sputnik V. According to BBC, Russian authorities approved the vaccine without completing a late-stage trial that involves larger populations. Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had said last week that three more vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) were in the process of registration in the country.

