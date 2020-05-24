CSIR Institute Claims Kangra Tea Can Build Immunity Against Covid-19

Tea garden | Representative Image. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Chemical found in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Tea could prove to be highly beneficial in improving immunity of individuals to fight back coronavirus infection, as claimed by CSIR’s Institute of Himalyan Bioresource Technology, Palampur.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar said- “ Our scientists have tested 65 biologically active chemicals or polyphenols using computer-based models that can bind specific viral proteins more efficiently than anti-HIV drugs. These chemicals can block the activity of those viral proteins, which help the virus to thrive in human cells.”

Beneficial Properties of Kangra Tea

The Covid-19 has disrupted our daily routine and has caused a kind of mental stagnation accompanied by anxiety, insomnia, stress and other problems. At such a time of health crises, Kangra Tea’s beneficial properties are not only going to rejuvenate the mind but also build immunity that is much needed in a pandemic.

The first Flush of Kangra Tea is known for its fruity flavour, unique aroma and quality.

Where is it Found

Found in the ‘ Valley of Gods’, Kangra, surrounded by majestic Dhauladhar mountain Range in Himachal Pradesh, the terrain, soil conditions have played a key role in crafting a delightful cup of Kangra Tea.

Due to the geographical location, in 1849, Dr. Jameson, then superintendent of Botanical Tea Gardens labelled Kangra region as ideal for Tea cultivation. Being one of the smallest tea regions makes the famous black and Green Tea of Kangra as exclusive products so much so that they are exported to Kabul and countries in Central Asia. Kangra Tea is a registered Geographical indication (GI).

Legacy of Indian Tea

India is the 2nd largest producer of tea in the world and accounts for the highest tea consumption globally.

Its richest quality of Indian tea is found in Darjeeling, Assam, Nilgiri, Kangra, Munnar, Sikkim and Dooars which gets exported to various parts of the world.

In 2018, Indian tea scripted history with highest ever production and exports of all time recorded at 1325.05 million kgs and 256.57 million kgs respectively.

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)