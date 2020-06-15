Depression and Suicide: Top Myths That Needs to be Busted Today to Save a Life!

While we are expected to fight every storm that we face in our lives, not all of us can come out victorious. Even the best of us end up believing that suicide is the permanent solution to problems. This is probably why the infectious plaque called 'suicide' continue to claim so many lives all over the world. Did you know that one person every 40 seconds dies due to suicide? Considering the increasing rates of suicide worldwide, the need to address this issue has become imminent. The term 'suicide' is considered as a taboo which is why there are so many myths surrounding it. Let us debunk all of them.

Myth1: People Who Discuss Depression Cannot Commit suicide

People who die by suicide do talk about depression and their mental health condition. Sometimes, they give small cues which can provide a peak enough into their mental health status. People with suicidal tendencies may utter things like "You will regret after I am gone", or "You are not right and will understand when I won't be here anymore". Take these words seriously no matter how casually or jokingly, a person says these statements. Your simple act of showing concern may save a life. Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Shocks the World: How to Recognise a Person with Suicidal Thoughts?

Myth 2: People Who Contemplate Suicide Are Mad

People with suicidal thoughts are not psychotic or insane. They are just in a state of grief due to depression or any other mental health condition. That said, not every anxious or depressed person has suicidal thoughts. Depression if not treated, can push a person to feel helpless and trigger them to harm themselves but are cues showing that the person needs help.

Myth3: Nobody Can Help Once A Person Decide to End The Life

If depression has pushed someone to take this extreme step, it is only because they want to end their sufferings. But some ray of hope may actually make an individual reconsider their decision of ending their life, even if they have been severely depressed. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: What Triggers People to Take This Extreme Step?

Myth4: People With Depression and Suicidal Instincts Are Unwilling To Seek Help

People suffering from depression do try to get some help from their friends and family around. They also seek medical advice to resolve their issues. But when nothing seems to work, they opt for the extreme step, suicide. Suicide Prevention Helplines in India: Numbers to Dial in Case of Suicidal Thoughts, Depression, Distressed State of Mind.

Talk about depression and suicide. Discussing suicide will not give a person the idea to opt for it. Talking about suicide will, in fact, help people open up about their problems and ask for help.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).