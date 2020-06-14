Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: What Triggers People to Take This Extreme Step?

Health & Wellness Tania Tarafdar| Jun 14, 2020 05:01 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: What Triggers People to Take This Extreme Step?
Sushant Singh Rajput No More (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has left the entire country shocked and speechless. He was found hanging in his Bandra home. But what could lead him to take such an extreme step? Some infamous suicides in recent times also include Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade. The many suicidal deaths across the globe have compelled us to think about what causes one to take charge of their own lives. While suicides seem to take place in a jiffy, it is regrettable there are some kinds of triggers.

Fatalistic Suicide

When individuals are forced to live in extremely tight rules, they lose the identity of their self-image. For example, in some prisons, the rules become so overwhelming that people tend to commit suicide sometimes. In prisons where there is no freedom, the individuals lose control of their emotions and thus take their lives. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

Egoistic suicide

 Feelings of loneliness, high isolation or no interactions with friends and family can also trigger suicide. This is common in older people when their spouse passes away and when their children abandon them. When this happens, they survive only to meet their biological needs and sometimes become suicidal. How to Recognise Depression? Answer These Questions to Know When to Reach out for Help!

Altruistic Suicide

Here the social interactions and involvements are way up. The act is carried out as a sacrifice for the community, and suicide is glorified. The suicide bombers or the ancient practice of sati where a widow immolated herself on the husband’s pyre fall in this category. People commit altruistic suicides are for the sake of community customs or societal reputations. Suicide Prevention: Ways to Help Someone with Depression and Suicidal Thoughts.

Apart from mental health conditions such as depression and schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder can also trigger suicidal thoughts. 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

