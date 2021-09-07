With everything going on in the world right now, it is not surprising that many people are looking for health hacks to enhance their energy and performance. “But beware, there is a lot of misinformation circulating,” states Professor Liz Isenring. Professor Isenring, commonly known as Dr. Liz by her clients, is on a mission to help people be healthy and stay healthy through evidence-based nutrition. A recognized international health and wellness expert, Dr. Liz has been a trailblazer in the field of nutrition, publishing 160 peer-reviewed scientific papers and receiving over 4 million dollars in research support. After 20 years in academia, most recently as Professor of Nutrition and Dietetics, Dr. Liz was inspired to start LINC Nutrition to support people to be healthy via the healing power of nutrition.

“My team and I have helped improve the quality of life of hundreds of thousands of people. I’m very proud of that, but I am frustrated that this information is not getting to those who need it,” states Dr. Liz. Explaining that she started her business “Out of frustration” after two friends with cancer didn’t receive any nutrition advice whatsoever. “People want the nutrition knowledge now, not the 15 or so years it takes to go from publication to practice,” explains Professor Isenring.

Providing an example of the misinformation, Dr. Liz reminds people that they don’t actually want to “boost the immune system” – that’s what happens in autoimmune conditions. “Instead, we want to ensure our immune system is strong and works as the natural defense system that it was designed to be,” she explained.

Dr. Liz has three top nutrition hacks for anyone who would like to help keep their immune systems strong:

1) Synbiotics – also known as the synergistic effect between prebiotics (natural fibers found in fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes) and probiotics (good bacteria found in fermented foods like yogurt) help improve an individual’s gut health. Over 70% of people’s immune tissue is around their intestines, so improving gut health is an excellent strategy for helping to keep their immune system strong.

2) Good fats – especially those omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish like salmon, algae, nuts, and seeds are powerful anti-inflammatory agents.

3) Antioxidants – like vitamin C, E, and polyphenols found in colorful fruits and vegetables are important for a strong immune system and fighting disease. They also help healthy fats to work effectively.

Dr. Liz advised, “Make sure you have plenty of natural color on your plate, snack on berries and veggie sticks rather than chips and choccies, and include some fermented food every day.”

Finally, after over 20 years of nutrition research and in the top 1% of her profession, Dr. Liz says her health mantra is – Mindset, Menu, and Movement. “Recognising what we think, what we eat, and how we move all work together to either enhance or reduce our health. Many of my clients have found tremendous benefits by following this philosophy. I have clients in their 50s or 60s that glow with vitality and would give the young guns a run for their money!”.