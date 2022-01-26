General Motors diet, also known as the GM diet is a crash diet that promises you to lose 15pounds in just a week. This diet focuses on whole foods instead of packed food filled with additional sugar and preservatives.

The GM diet plan is broken down into 7 days. Every day permits you to eat different food or food groups. This diet can help you get free from toxins and impurities in your body and also helps in the digestion. We at LatestLY, have compiled together a detailed GM diet plan for you that you can follow for 7 days and reduce approximately 15 pounds in a week. Here's Everything To Know About the 7-Day Diet.

Day One

On day one you are supposed to eat only fruits. Any fruit of your choice except banana and in whatever quantity you like.

Day Two

On day two you eat only vegetables. It is your choice to eat raw or cooked vegetables. The only thing to keep in mind is to limit the intake of potatoes to breakfast only.

Day Three

Eat as many fruits and vegetables as you want to on the third day. Avoid bananas and potatoes on this day.

Day Four

On day four, you can have 6-8 bananas the whole day and 3 glasses of skim milk.

Day Five

On day five, non-vegetarians can enjoy two 10 ounce portions of beef, chicken or fish. Along with meat, you may also add 6 whole tomatoes. For vegetarians, this day is to eat brown rice or cottage cheese instead of meat.

Day Six

Same as day five, but today you can also add an unlimited amount of vegetables you like except potatoes.

Day Seven

On the last day of the diet, eat only brown rice, fruits, fruit juice and vegetables. There is no limit on the quantity of given food for the day.

During the seven days GM diet, make sure to have at least 8-12 glasses of water. As you end this 7 days diet, remember to gradually increase your food intake because most of the time, people tend to gain back this reduced weight immediately once they drop it. The best way to sustain the weight loss is by maintaining a high protein, low carb diet.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor or professional nutritionist before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2022 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).