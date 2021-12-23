With the rising number of food delivery start-ups and easy access to restaurant food, it has become very difficult to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. However, the present generations are also becoming health conscious with whatever they eat.

Among various diet plans available on the internet, GM diet is a very common diet used by many to shed extra pounds quickly. The famous General Motors diet assures people to lose up to 6.8kgs (15 pounds) within a week. But before you start this 7-day diet, we at LatestLY, have brought together some facts that you must know about this diet. Here Are 5 Plant-Based Foods For Healthy Heart.

Detoxifies the body

This diet focuses on food that is loaded with water content. Therefore, it keeps the body hydrated, sheds excess fat and helps to clear the toxins from the body.

Improves digestion

As the food you eat during this diet is high in fibre and keeps you full for a longer period, therefore, it improves digestion.

May cause behavioural side effects

As the first two days of GM diet include low-calorie intake, it can cause behavioural side effects with feelings of lethargy, tiredness, fatigue etc.

No processed foods

GM diet is a very simple diet with no added sugar or preservatives. You will not find any packaged or highly processed foods on this diet.

Weight loss is temporary

It is a hyper-specific and short-term diet, and, therefore, once you drop this diet, you’ll almost definitely gain all the weight back.

It can be dangerous

A weight loss of about 1-2 pounds per week is considered to be healthy, whereas a GM diet promises a weight loss of about 10-17 pounds in the same time frame. Therefore, it can be dangerous to your health.

A GM diet might promise you 15 pounds of weight loss in a week, but it is temporary and unhealthy depriving you of many essential nutrients. Therefore, focus on a diet that promises good health along with weight loss.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

