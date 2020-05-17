Home Remedy Of The Week: Turmeric-Honey DIY Mask For Glowing Skin And Treat Acne Naturally (Watch Video)

Turmeric Honey DIY Mask (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Who doesn't want to have clear skin? Of course, everybody would desire for a fresh and brighter look that somehow creates that feel-good factor within oneself. Most people empty their pockets by buying expensive artificial cosmetic products for healthy skin, however, it would be wise to use natural herbs, ingredient available at home to achieve the same result. Natural home remedies to enhance skin is the safest and also cheapest way to get a desirable skin. Having said that let us speak about the turmeric-honey DIY mask which can help in achieving glowing skin and also prove handy for acne treatment. Home Remedy of the Week: How Egg Yolk Can Help Treat Itchy Scalp and Keep Dandruff at Bay (Watch Video)

Ingredients like honey and turmeric possess properties which can work wonders on your skin. Turmeric contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components which contribute to the glow and lustre of the skin. On the other hand, the fructose and glucose in honey, contain proteins, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that can improvise skin texture. The combination of honey and turmeric can kill microorganism on the skin and fade dark spots.

How to Use Turmeric Honey Mask For Glowing Skin & Acne Treatment

Honey has an osmotic effect on the skin where it can draw out excess fluid and help reduce inflammation. This way honey can work on inflamed pimples. Honey also helps in nourishing damaged skin to fade scars. Combining it with turmeric to make a face mask can have a positive effect on the skin. The presence of curcuminoid pigments in turmeric helps the body in synthesizing antioxidants, which can fight against free radicals and reduce signs of ageing. Curcumin, the main component of turmeric when mixed with honey can combat acne-causing bacteria.

Honey & Turmeric Face Mask for Acne And Glowing Skin

Turmeric and honey are indeed effective in removing excess oil from the skin. Face pack made from these two ingredients can also work as a great exfoliator. In order to maintain good skin, it is also necessary to stay hydrated and follow a healthy diet.

