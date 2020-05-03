Home Remedy of the Week: How Egg Yolk Can Help Treat Itchy Scalp and Keep Dandruff at Bay (Watch Video)

Egg Yolk For Dandruff (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Dandruff problem is indeed frustrating and can distract the person from doing any activity or task. The itchy scalp is the major reason for hair fall. It is necessary to keep the scalp clean which promotes healthy follicles and thereby promote strong hair growth. We often buy expensive shampoos or products to treat dandruff, however, there are numerous home remedies which can keep your scalp clean. One such remedy is of egg yolk which can be used in different ways to keep dandruff at bay. Home Remedy Of The Week: Periwinkle or Sadabahar Leaves for Diabetes; How This Herbal Hack Can Reduce Blood Sugar.

Eggs are not only nutritious from the health point of view, but are also beneficial when it comes to the beauty aspect. Eggs are loaded with proteins, fatty acids and vitamins, all of which are essential for your hair. The antioxidants in the egg help repair damaged hair and the fatty acids provide nourishment to follicles. The presence of healthy fat helps in the absorption of nutrients by the scalp. Home Remedy of The Week: How to Treat a Sore Throat Naturally By Gargling With Honey Lemon Water.

How Egg Yolk Can Reduce Dandruff

Eggs can become the perfect remedy for strong and clean hairs simply by mixing their yolk with other potent ingredients. For dry hair, you can simply combine one egg yolk with three tablespoons of olive oil. You can even use castor oil or coconut oil. However, to effectively solve dandruff problem and treat itchy scalp, combine the egg yolk with lemon juice. Apply the mixture on the scalp and cover it with a shower cap for half an hour. Lemon consists of vitamin B, C and antioxidants that cleanse the scalp and open up clogged pores. On the other hand, the fatty acids in egg moisturise the scalp to make it clean and healthy.

Egg Hair Mask For Dandruff Treatment

Eggs can also be mixed with honey and applied on the scalp to fight hair fall problem. It must also be noted that for strong hairs it is necessary to keep your hair clean daily. Also, regular oiling of the scalp with good herbal shampoo used to wash hairs play an important role. Although, using natural remedies like egg yolk with lemon juice once or twice in a week can play a handy role in fighting dandruff.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)