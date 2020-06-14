Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Home Remedy Of The Week: Gram Flour-Turmeric DIY Face Mask To Treat Oily Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

Health & Wellness Ahmer Shaikh| Jun 14, 2020 03:03 PM IST
Home Remedy Of The Week: Gram Flour-Turmeric DIY Face Mask To Treat Oily Skin Naturally (Watch Video)
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Oily skin creates a feeling of dullness and can also lead to pimples. Be it an interview or business meeting or anywhere, it is important to look fresh. We often turn to cosmetic and artificial products to cure our skin problems. However, we forgo our grandmother's remedies that can work wonders on our skin. One such remedy is gram flour-turmeric DIY mask which can help us achieve that glowing skin. In this week's home remedy, LatestLY tells you the properties of gram flour and turmeric that can aid in getting rid of oily skin naturally. Home Remedy Of The Week: Egg Whites For Blackhead Removal! Here's How To Get Clear Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

Gram flour, known as besan in Hindi is the flour that is prepared after grinding roasted or raw chickpeas. Gram flour possesses anti-bacterial properties that treat acne. The presence of zinc in besan fights the infections that cause the face to erupt with acne. Apart from this, gram flour also controls excess sebum production and soothes inflamed skin. Turmeric contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components which contribute to the glow and lustre of the skin. Home Remedy Of The Week: Turmeric-Honey DIY Mask For Glowing Skin And Treating Acne Naturally (Watch Video)

How to Use Gram Flour-Turmeric Mask For Treating Oily Skin 

The alkalising properties of gram flour keep the pH levels of the skin balanced. Besan is also an absorbent and soaks up all the extra oil. The besan haldi face pack is not only beneficial for oily skin's treatment but can also prove as a perfect remedy for tanned skin, acne, whiteheads or blackheads. Turmeric used in this pack can lighten the skin. Gram flour-turmeric mask should also be mixed with curd and lemon juice. Curd can keep the skin soft and supple by moisturising it, while lemons consist of free-radical fighting antioxidant vitamin C, which helps keep skin even-toned.

Besan Haldi Face Pack to Get Rid of Oily Skin 

Therefore, if you are facing acne problem or are irritated with excessively oily skin, you should try this gram flour-turmeric mask. However, it must be noted that for healthy skin, it is necessary to stay hydrated and eat vegetables and fruits rich in fibre and vitamin C.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

