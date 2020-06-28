Nobody wishes to have dull dry skin, we all desire for a bright glowing look that speaks out our confidence. Following a sedentary lifestyle along with an unhealthy diet are the major causes for dry skin. We often turn up to expensive moisturisers and other cosmetic products to solve this skin problem and tend to ignore natural ingredients for treatment. In this week's home remedy we will speak about cucumber-aloe vera DIY face mask that can help reduce skin dryness. Home Remedy Of The Week: Gram Flour-Turmeric DIY Face Mask To Treat Oily Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

Cucumbers are a healthy vegetable which consists of maximum water. It comes along with vital micronutrients like potassium, vitamin C, magnesium that helps in improving both skin and body health. The presence of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties make cucumber an ideal ingredient for a DIY face mask. As per the study published in the National Institute of Health, cucumbers have the ability to reduce swelling and puffiness of the skin. Placing a slice of cucumber on eyes is a common remedy to remove dark circles. Cucumber consists of silica that helps lighten the dark circles. When cucumber is mixed with a moisturising agent like aloe vera, it can provide perfect hydration to your skin. Home Remedy Of The Week: Egg Whites For Blackhead Removal! Here's How To Get Clear Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

How Cucumber-Aloe Vera DIY Face Mask Can Treat Dry Skin

Cucumber-aloe vera DIY face mask is the simplest way to brighten up your skin and makes it shine. You can use aloe vera gel or juice for preparing the mask. Cucumber-aloe vera mask will not only help reduce skin dryness, but will also aid in acne treatment and other skin problems. Cucumbers serve as mild astringent that can tighten pores and reduce breakouts. Speaking about aloe vera it is a good hydrating agent and it helps soften up the skin. Aloe vera helps retain moisture of the skin. It is rich in vitamin E and beta-carotene which are good for skin health.

Cucumber-Aloe Vera Face Mask For Glowing Skin

Therefore, without a second thought, go ahead and apply cucumber-aloe vera face mask for a shinier look. It must also be noted that for healthy skin, it is necessary to keep the body hydrated throughout the day and eat fresh fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C and carotenoid.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

