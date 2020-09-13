Acne is the most common problem faced by many people in this world. Acne makes the skin look dull and somehow the breakout pores cause distraction and irritation. Most turn towards artificial cosmetic products for acne treatment. However, it is always best to use kitchen ingredients which are pure and have the least side effects. In this week's home remedy, we take a look at orange peel-yoghurt DIY mask for acne treatment and glowing skin. Orange peel is usually powdered and the rind is first dried under the sun, then turned into powder form and then stored in a container. Home Remedy Of The Week: Banana-Honey DIY Mask to Get Rid of Oily Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

Orange rind is loaded with vitamin C, even more than the fruit itself, this micronutrient combats free radicals and leaves the skin glowing. Apart from that, it also contains calcium, which helps renew damaged skin cells and boosts moisture levels. Also, orange peel consists of antioxidants which aid in providing clear and brighter skin. Yoghurt, the other ingredient used in this pack, does the work of toning the skin. Home Remedy Of The Week: Honey-Cinnamon Mask For Acne Treatment; Here's How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

How to Use Orange Peel-Yoghurt Mask To Treat Acne

Orange peel possesses anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties which make it great for treating acne and oily skin. It also works as a skin lightening agent and can also be used as a remedy to fight pigmentation and marks on face. Two tablespoons of orange peel powder should be mixed with yoghurt to prepare this face mask for acne treatment and glowing skin. Yoghurt comes along with lactic acid, an organic compound that does the work of reducing wrinkles and fine lines by tightening and shrinking pores. It also keeps the skin moisturised.

Orange Peel Face Mask

Orange peel-yoghurt mask should be applied twice in a week for effective result. After applying this pack, wash the face after 20 mins. This DIY mask can indeed help treat acne but for an overall healthy skin, be sure to include maximum fruits and vegetables like papaya, bell peppers and green leafy vegetables in your diet regularly.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

