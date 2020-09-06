Keeping the immune system strong should be the utmost priority of each and every individual, especially in times like this when a pandemic is taking lives. Following a healthy diet, eating vitamin C rich foods and doing some light exercise daily can play a significant role in strengthening immunity. However, there are few concoctions that can work as a shield against disease-causing germs. In this week's home remedy, we discuss kadha, which can help strengthen the immune system. Kadha is an Ayurvedic concoction which is termed as the best remedy to strengthen the immune system. Home Remedy of the Week: Black Pepper Lemon Tea for Strong Immune System to Help Fight Against Diseases.

Kadha is prepared with some common herbs and spices like tulsi, ginger, turmeric, mulethi, cinnamon, black pepper and cloves. The best part of this drink is that you can even store it for future use. The spices and herbs used in kadha are rich in antioxidants and enzymes that help boost immunity. Also, these ingredients are easily available in the kitchens of all Indian homes. Here's how kadha has to be prepared and how it can strengthen the immune system. How to Make Kadha, Panipuri Surge on Google Search, YouTube in India Amid Lockdown.

Kadha For Strong Immune

Ingredients used in kadha like raw turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and black pepper are considered to be super-food items for strengthening the immune system. All the ingredients used in kadha are boiled for at least one hour in water on low/medium flame. Raw turmeric consists of curcumin which is responsible for making the immune system strong. Also, gingerol in ginger makes this kadha anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory in nature. Adding jaggery also adds flavour to this Ayurvedic concoction and enhances its immune-boosting properties.

Kadha Recipe For Strong Immune

The AYUSH Ministry has recommended taking kadha once or twice a day to strengthen the immune system, which will help your body fight off infections. Also, you can store kadha for two days in the refrigerator, just be sure to strain the drink in a sterilised airtight glass bottle and close the lid well.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

