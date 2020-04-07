Indian-Origin Bhasha Mukherjee, Miss England World 2019 Returns to Work As Doctor During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Miss England Bhasha Mukherjee (Photo Credits: bhasha05/ Instagram)

Medical professionals across the world are working round the clock, risking their lives while fighting with the coronavirus pandemic. Bhasha Mukherjee, Miss England 2019 has joined in the force as well. The beauty queen reportedly returned to the United Kingdom from overseas charity work to continue her career as a doctor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian origin was invited to be an ambassador for several charities, but she decided to go back to her medical field as the situation across the world worsens. After returning to the UK, Mukherjee is self-isolating herself for one to two weeks until she can return to work as a doctor at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, eastern England. Irish PM Leo Varadkar Rejoins Medical Register to Work For Health Service During Coronavirus Crisis.

At the age of 9, Mukherjee moved to Derby, England from Kolkata. She won Miss England 2019 title last year in August and took a short break from her medical career and engaged in the humanitarian work. But when the world is fighting with the deadly virus, she had to join her medical force. CNN reported that at the beginning of March, the 24-year-old had been in India for four weeks on behalf of Coventry Meria Lions Club, development and community charity for which Mukherjee was an ambassador. They visited schools and donated stationaries and money to a home for abandoned girls.

But with the COVID-19 spread worsening the UK, the beauty queen was getting messages from her colleagues at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, telling her how difficult the situation was for them. Without looking any further, Mukherjee contacted the hospital management team to inform that she wanted to return to work. Know Everything About India-Origin and Miss World 2019 Winner Bhasha Mukherjee.

“When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you're still expected to put the crown on, get ready... look pretty. I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work,” she was quoted in the report. “I felt a sense of this is what I'd got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now. It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help,” the 24-year-old added.

Miss England 2019 winner specialises in respiratory medicine, but doctors are currently being rotated to wherever they are needed. The number of coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly as the country is under lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus.