International Panic Day is celebrated every year on June 18. As the name suggests the day is dedicated to panic. It is more of a mock holiday which aims at spreading awareness about mental health. People are encouraged on International Panic Day to not let fears and panic overtake their lives. But a panic attack is not a matter of joke. Think about the last time you felt you were in physical danger. Chances are you were feeling shaky, short of breath, or disgusted at the time. A panic attack can feel very much like it. You may also experience it without any known reason at that time. Panic attacks, an intense feeling of fear can come without warning and the physical symptoms can be very unnerving. Some people who experience panic attacks think they have had a heart attack. as well. Panic attacks can be distressing, but recognizing them and understanding how they work can help you cope. A panic attack can last up to 5 minutes or even go up till 30 minutes. In some cases, it can last for a long time as well.

What are Panic Attacks?

A panic attack is a sudden feeling of fear that triggers severe physical reactions. Due to excessive fear, the person completely loses control of themselves and becomes a victim of a panic attack. Panic attacks can happen at any time. A person who is not in danger of death but remains in an illusion of the same.

Panic Attack Symptoms

The symptoms of a panic attack vary from person to person. But if you have had an attack, some common symptoms include:

Trembling

Sweating

Chest pain or feeling of tightness.

Nausea

Feeling that you are choking or have trouble swallowing

Feeling faint

Tingling in the fingers

Faster heartbeat

Sudden heat or cold

Can You die of a Panic Attack?

You may think that you can die during a panic attack but this is not the case. A panic attack is not life-threatening or harmful to your physical health.

Difference Between Panic Attack and Heart Attack

The symptoms of a panic attack and heart attack may be similar, but both are different medical problems. A panic attack suddenly generates a feeling of fear in the person and the person starts feeling afraid of everything. Talking about heart attack, when the blood flow in the veins of the body is not able to flow smoothly, then the problem of blood clotting starts. Because of this clotting, blood is unable to reach the heart. With this, the heart stops getting oxygen and one may have a heart attack. It is difficult to differentiate between the two as both the problems are aggravated by stress and anxiety. In both situations, it is an emergency and the patient needs to be taken to the hospital immediately.

In either situation, if the patient is not taken to the hospital at the right time, matters may go out of hand. If you find yourself in a stressful situation or you suddenly start feeling nervous or dizzy, you must start taking deep breaths. After that, hold your breath for a while and take a long breath again. Try to take oxygen by mouth as well. This has been known to be very helpful.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2022 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).