Undoubtedly, Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in the Bollywood film industry. She never fails to give us major fitness goals. The 47-year-old actor is an inspiration to many. Malaika often shares her stunning pictures and videos of her practising Yoga. She almost swears by Yoga. Nowadays, several people across the world know about the benefits of Yoga. In fact, millions of people across the globe celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 every year. However, in India, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora keeps describing the benefits of Yoga to her fans.

According to the Times of India report, Malaika Arora said she loves to practise different forms of yoga. She also added,” Yoga is for everyone and is open to all generations and fitness levels. From increased strength to flexibility to heart health, yoga has immense benefits. It creates a sense of well-being and it wasn’t just a physical but also a mental approach. All of us go through a lot of lows in our lives and it gave me that focus and direction.” When she was going through her separation, yoga calmed her and healed her. “You can do it for just 10 minutes. You don’t have to go on for an hour, although it would be fantastic if you can pull that off. You will see what wonders it does to your mind, body, and soul," Malaika stated. She definitely loves to display her love for Yoga and her pictures on Instagram are the proof of the same. Now, let us look at some Yoga poses pictures shared by Malaika Arora to inspire her fans.

Camatkarasana or Wild Thing Yoga Pose

Navasana or Boat Pose

Gomukhasana or Cow Face Pose

Viparita Virabhadrasana or Reverse Warrior Pose

Ardha Matsyendrāsana or Half Lord of the Fishes Pose

These Yoga poses are extremely beneficial for our health. Now, we hope after seeing the pictures of Malaika Arora and after reading the benefits of the Yoga poses, you will also start practising Yoga from Internation Yoga Day 2021.

