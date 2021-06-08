People across the world will celebrate International Yoga Day 2021 on June 21. Every year, International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 to educate the masses about the benefits of Yoga in human health. The suggestion of dedicating ‘Yoga Day’ had been put forth by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the UN General Assembly. During the 69th session of the General Assembly, the UN declared June 21 as International Yoga Day. This year will mark the 7th anniversary of International Yoga Day.

Yoga is an ancient spiritual practice that unites a person's body with his mind. Even the word ‘Yoga’ derived from the Sanskrit language and it means to unite or to join. This year’s International Yoga Day’s theme is “Yoga at home and Yoga with family.” Yoga has several benefits for the human body. It helps to discover oneness within you. Several International, as well as National celebrities, swears by Yoga. Interestingly, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty loves to perform Yoga. For any kind of fitness motivation, one should always watch Shilpa Shetty’s Yoga sessions videos. She is the perfect fitness guru for her fans. Let us take a look at some of the best Yoga videos of Shilpa Shetty that gave us major fitness goals.

Paschimottanasana (Forward Bend Pose)

While sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "I decided to do the Paschimottanasana, or the Forward Bend Pose. It may look rather easy, but it gives the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings that much-needed stretch. It also enhances blood flow to the pelvic region. Whenever you feel like the body has stiffened up, start your day with this yoga asana."

Tolasana (Hand-Balancing Pose)

While sharing the video the actress wrote, " Life is all about finding the perfect ‘balance’ in everything that we do. Be it our work-life balance, or our income-expenses, or even our food intake. Everything done in moderation while maintaining a healthy balance derives the best results. So, whenever I feel like I need to centre myself, I turn to Yoga ♀️ it’s my favourite balancing act Earlier today, I decided to practice Tolasana, which is a hand-balancing asana. It may look easy, but requires a lot of core strength. It helps strengthen the wrist, arms, shoulders, chest, and core. It also works on toning the abdomen, while improving flexibility in the hip and hamstrings. Always remember, this asana should not be practiced with current or recent shoulder or wrist injuries."

Eka Pada Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

She had shared this video and wrote, "Today began with Eka Pada Dhanurasana and Dhanurasana. Apart from giving the back some much-needed stretching & strengthening; it improves the function of the pancreas, stimulates reproductive organs, and opens up the chest, shoulders, & neck. It also helps develop an attitude of self confidence and fearlessness."

Eka Pada Baddha Padma Vrikshasana (Big Toe Pose)

She captioned the video as, "It is excellent for strengthening the ankles, calves, thighs, glutes, and spine. It also improves balance, flexibility of the knees & ankles, and helps improve concentration."

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Along with the video, Shilpa wrote, "The best way to beat the stress is to occasionally draw out the ‘boat’ pose or the Naukasana. It can row you out of many issues that your body maybe undergoing. It helps strengthen the core & hip flexors. It also strengthens and improves flexibility in the hip joints & legs. It stimulates abdominal organs and improves digestion, while improving the steadiness of the body."

That’s all folks! These Yoga asanas videos are the proof that when it comes to health and fitness, Shilpa Shetty’s name comes to our mind. Her dedication to fitness is quite commendable.

