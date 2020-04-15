Is Anxiety around COVID-19 Pandemic Keeping You Awake? These Tips Will Help You Sleep Like a Log Throughout the Night

Sleep (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Are you suddenly finding it difficult to sleep during the COVID-19 lockdown? You are not alone! A lot of people have complained of insomnia during these trying times. But what exactly is causing it? It is because you are stressed about the ongoing pandemic, and your daily routine have gone out of whack. Your sleep cycle has possibly changed. But if you have not been sleeping for nights, making a few changes in your daily routine can help you sleep better. Make a note!

Go to Sleep at The Same Time Everyday

We understand that you have a dozen shows to watch on Netflix, but you do not have to stay hooked to your shows till the wee hours of the morning. Even if you want to cheat, you can deviate it by a maximum of one hour. Sticking to a bedtime routine will help you go wake up at the same time every day. Self-Isolating with Roommates? These Tips Will Help You Dodge Fights and Cope Well During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Fix Your Room Temperature

Another way to quickly fix your sleep is to change your room temperature. Hotter room temperatures can fragment your sleep. We are not asking you to blast your air conditioner but set it to 20 to 22-degree centigrade in the night. Getting Acne and Pimples While Self-Isolating During COVID-19 Pandemic? From Stress to Sleep Schedule, These Things are Making Your Skin to Break Out Like Crazy!

Limit Your Caffeine Consumption

Since you are home, you may not have the count of how many cuppas of joe you are downing in a day. Do not drink more than three cups of coffee in a day and finish your last cup by 4 in the evening. Caffeine can last for as long as eight hours and disrupt your sleep architecture.

Workout in The Morning

Exercise can significantly improve your sleep. You may have to strive to get up, and workout at 7 am, but it will be all worth. Avoid exercising in the evening as it can be quite disruptive for your sleep. Did the Buttons of Your Jeans Start to Social Distance From One Another? Here’s How Stress Gives You that Belly Fat During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Turn the Electronics Off

As fun as it sounds to scroll through your Instagram in bed, proper sleep is much better. Your laptop and cell phones emit light which can disrupt your sleep and wake cycle. Try moving your chargers to another room, so you do not have to keep your phone near the bedside charging port.

One smart thing you can do is to get rid of the clocks in your bedroom. That way, you will not have to think about what time it is, especially if you have insomnia.