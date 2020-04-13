Getting Acne and Pimples While Self-Isolating During COVID-19 Pandemic? From Stress to Sleep Schedule, These Things are Making Your Skin to Break Out Like Crazy!

Acne (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Are you getting pimples despite sticking to a regular skincare routine? Is your skin dry even after mastering that facial massage technique? While you could be on the right path when it comes to caring for your skin, a lot of other factors could be causing more than usual breakouts while self-isolating during COVID-19 pandemic. All the anxiety and stress can surely deteriorate the health of your skin, but there is more to what could be causing those pimples and acne. Here are all the reasons why your skin could be suddenly flaring up.

Your Sleep Schedule is Off

All the stress can make your body to produce more cortisol and make you extremely sleep-deprived. Sleep deprivation can worsen conditions such as acne, eczema and psoriasis. No matter how stressed you feel, try to keep your sleep schedule consistent for the well-being of your skin. COVID-19 Hygiene Habits: Can Using a Hand Cream to Combat Dry Skin Reduce the Effectiveness of a Hand Sanitiser?

Your House is Extra Dry

Humidity levels could be another reason why your skin is taking a turbulent ride during the lockdown. Heated indoor air can make you lose a lot of moisture from your skin. Make sure that you use a hydrating moisturiser on your skin to combat dryness and prevent breakouts. Oatmeal Facial Pack For Acne-Prone Skin; How This Face Mask Can Give You Glowing Skin Naturally (Watch Video).

Your Face Mask is Causing a Flare-Up

Wearing a face mask can mess up with your skin even if you are going to the supermarket. The use of the cover can cause friction on the skin leading to sensitivity and irritation. The excessive pressure, chafing and heat can trigger acne. While you cannot do away with the mask, clean the affected area gently to remove dirt and grime. Self Isolating for Coronavirus? These DIY Turmeric Face Masks Will Give Your Skin the Much-Needed TLC While You Stay Indoors.

You Lack Vitamin D

Vitamin D is vital for self-differentiation and development, and when you are not getting enough of it, you can notice acne. Therefore, ensure that you rub a sunscreen and soak some sun in your balcony or your backyard to keep your skin healthy.

Cleanse your face in the morning and evening to prevent the build-up of dead cells on your skin. Also, ensure that you use a gentle cleanser that is not too harsh on your skin.