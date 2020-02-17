Is Too Much Whey Protein Bad For Your Heart Health? Here's Everything You Need to Know!

Protein powder (Photo credits: Pixabay)

If you are hitting the gym and trying to beef up, the chances are that you take way protein as a supplement to build muscles. Whey protein constitutes 20 percent milk protein, but many claim that regular intake of whey protein may result in heart disease. But is this claim valid? Is whey protein actually bad for the heart? We give you a breakdown on how whey protein affects your LDL cholesterol, blood flow and blood pressure.

LDL Cholesterol

As you know, too much cholesterol in your body, particularly LDL can deposit in your artery walls and increase your odds of suffering from cardiovascular disease. According to a study conducted by the Curtin University of Technology in Western Australia, whey protein may be useful in lowering the LDL cholesterol in your body. So when it comes to cholesterol, whey protein may be beneficial for your heart. Best Protein Supplements for Beginners: Guidelines to Follow Before Selecting the Correct Whey Protein Powder.

Blood Pressure

Whey protein seems to have a positive impact on your blood pressure levels as well. When your blood pressure is high, your heart works harder to pump blood through your aorta. According to researchers, whey protein can reduce the blood pressure in overweight people when compared to those who had glucose or casein protein. What Is Spirulina? Health Benefits of This Blue-Green Algae Dietary Supplement.

Blood Flow

Since blood carries oxygen and nutrients that the heart needs, increasing the flow of blood to your heart is vital for proper heart function. A study published in the Nutrition Journal suggested that whey protein, when taken before exercise, can increase the blood flow to the heart. Post-Gym Muscle Pain? Protein Shakes Not the Answer.

A high-protein diet has also been touted to be unsafe for your kidneys. However, research does not support this claim. A high-protein diet can have no adverse effects on your overall health. On the other hand, a low-fat diet can do your health some damage claims a study published in the Journal of Pediatrics.