National Protein Day is an annual event celebrated in India on February 27, highlighting the crucial role of protein in our diet. As per records, this annual event was established in 2020 by the Right to Protein awareness campaign. This day aims to raise awareness about the crucial role that proteins play in maintaining a healthy and balanced diet. National Protein Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27. This day encourages individuals to understand their daily protein requirements and make informed dietary choices. 6 Light Breakfast Recipes With Protein Punch That Will Keep You Full and Energetic All Day!

Despite being an essential macronutrient, protein deficiency is a common issue in India due to a lack of awareness and misconceptions about protein sources. National Protein Day serves as a reminder of the vital role protein plays in overall well-being, muscle growth, immunity, and metabolism and encourages individuals to consume adequate amounts to lead a better life. In this article, let’s know more about the National Protein Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

National Protein Day 2025 Date in India

National Protein Day 2025 in India falls on Thursday, February 27.

National Protein Day Significance

Protein is crucial for people of all ages, from growing children to elderly people as it aids in muscle repair, hormone production, and enzyme function, ensuring the body operates efficiently. However, studies show that many people do not consume adequate protein, often relying on carbohydrate-heavy diets.

To address this concern, National Protein Day promotes the inclusion of diverse protein sources such as pulses, dairy, eggs, fish, chicken, soy, nuts, and seeds in daily meals. This annual event in India aims to spread awareness about the significance of protein and inspire people to consume more of this essential nutrient.

