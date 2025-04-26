Malappuram, April 26: Actor Mammootty, known for providing much-needed succour to patients seeking financial assistance, has helped a four-year-old girl suffering from a heart ailment. The girl child was born with a congenital heart ailment, and after three months of her birth, she underwent her first surgery. She was then advised to return when she is four years old. At the appointed time, the girl, along with her parents, came and met the cardiologist and was asked to undergo another surgery. ‘Bazooka’ Movie Review: All Flash, No Bang in This Messily Edited Mammootty Thriller! (LatestLY Exclusive).

But hearing the amount to be deposited, her parents went into a shell as the young child's father, a driver by profession, had just undergone an angioplasty and had no money to treat her child. At that time, a friend of the girl's father contacted Jaseer Babu, a die-hard fan of Mammootty. In the past decade, Babu religiously watched the first show of Mammootty's film at his hometown in Perinthalmanna. Soon after watching the film, Babu used to send his feedback on the actor's WhatsApp. Even though Babu sent his views about the film, Mammootty never responded. ‘Rekhachithram’ Ending Explained: Unravelling the Murder Mystery and Mammootty’s Impact in Asif Ali-Anaswara Rajan’s Investigative Thriller (SPOILER ALERT).

However, when Babu, after hearing about the girl's condition, posted a message to the actor, he got a call from an official of the Charity Organisation – 'Care and Share International' promoted by Mammootty. All the arrangements were made at a leading private hospital for the child's surgery. The surgery was done, and just before the child was about to return home, she got a gift from Mammootty. Over the years, the superstar has been extending help, especially to the poor and needy. Besides this charity, he is always at the forefront by supplying essential food items when people find it tough to make ends meet, but all this is done without any fanfare.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2025 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).