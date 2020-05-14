Makhanas (Fox Nuts) Health Benefits: From Smooth Digestion to Improving Heart Health, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat This Desi Snack

Makhanas (Fox Nuts) (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

We are so influenced by fancy processed foods or junk foods that we ignore our traditional foods. We know about the goodness of jaggery (gur), desi ghee, chickpeas (chana), to name a few, which our grandmothers have recommended. One such age-old food item which is quite under-rated is makhanas, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds. Makhanas are mostly consumed during fasting as they keep the person full due to their high nutritional content. Let's take a look at fox nuts health benefits, which include smooth digestion, improving heart health and many more. Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits: From Healthy Heart to Strong Immunity, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Healthy Snack.

Makhanas are low in cholesterol, sodium and saturated fats which makes them an ideal snack to munch in between meals. Fox nuts are loaded with micronutrients like magnesium, potassium, manganese, phosphorous. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one cup (32 g) of dried lotus seeds provides 106 calories, which consist of 4.93 g protein, 20.6 g carbohydrate and 0.63 g fat. This clearly indicates that fox nuts can also be a good source of protein for a vegetarian. Pre-Workout Snacks: 5 Foods to Be Eaten Before Exercise.

Health Benefits of Makhanas

1. Smooth Digestion: Fox nuts are high in fibre which enhances the health of your digestive tract and smoothens bowel movement. Regular consumption of makhanas can also keep constipation at bay.

2. Good For Diabetic: Makhanas are low in glycemic index value making it an ideal snack for diabetic people. Also, the low sodium content makes lotus seeds the right food for people suffering from diabetes.

3. Improve Heart Health: Fox nuts contain a good amount of potassium which helps reduce blood pressure and, thereby, improve heart health. These nuts also contain a good amount of magnesium which can reduce the risk of heart diseases by improving the quality of blood and oxygen in the body.

4. Strengthen Up Bone: Makhanas consists of a decent amount of calcium which helps in strengthening of bones.

5. Good For Skin: Lotus seeds contain a flavonoid called kaempferol that helps slow down the ageing process. They are also rich in antioxidants that fight against free radicals and help improve skin health.

Makhanas are rich in fibre and protein, and when consumed as a snack, can help a person stay full for a longer time and reduce craving. However, they should be eaten in moderation. A handful of fox nuts for a snack is ideal to reap its benefits. Apart from eating makhanas in roasted form, you can also have them in the form of kheer, raita and curry.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)