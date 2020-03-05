Pre-Workout Snacks: 5 Foods to Be Eaten Before Exercise

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Most people who hit the gym often have one common query, that is, what foods should be eaten before a workout. Ideally, the body should be fuelled with good digestible carbohydrates just an hour before starting the workout session. However, in today's busy life, time is the biggest constraint. There are people who work out just after waking up early in the morning, while some prefer to go to the gym just after completing their work in the evening. Let's take a look at the list of five easy pre-workout snacks that provide you energy to perform your workout with good intensity. Foods to Eat After a Workout: How A Protein-Rich Meal Can Help You Build Muscles.

Most importantly, every gym goer should be clear with this concept that it is the carbohydrate that provides energy for the workout, not the protein. It is important to understand that the body uses energy from three sources. First, from ATP-CP (adenosine-triphosphate creatine phosphate), then comes anaerobic-ATP and finally the last source is aerobic ATP. In ATP-CP, the energy released is for a very short interval and is ideal for weight lifting exercise and sprinting. ATP-CP can be increased by taking creatine monohydrate supplement or by including animal flesh in the diet. The most utilised one is anaerobic-ATP which uses carbohydrates reserve in the body that refuels the glycogen level. The last one is Aerobic ATP which can provide energy for a long time, however, it's not ideal for high intensity, and here energy comes from the fat stored in the body.

Now that you have understood how energy is utilised for the workout, it's important to understand that inducing a carbohydrate-rich food before a workout will enable you to perform well while exercising. Also, if you are performing heavy compound exercises along with other isolation exercises, then 7-10 g of carbohydrates per kg of body weight should be eaten in the entire day. Carbs or Proteins: What Should You Eat Before an Intense Workout?

5 Easy Healthy Snacks Before Workout

1. Banana

Banana is one fruit which is rich in carbohydrate, fibre and also easy on digestion. It helps in providing immense energy for a training session, and that is why it is considered the best fruit to be eaten during any sporting activities. One large-sized banana or two small size bananas can ideally be eaten just before the workout.

2. Peanut Butter With Whole Wheat Bread

Peanut butter with two slices of brown bread is a perfect pre-workout meal as it will load the body with good carbs. The goodness of peanut butter will also provide protein. It will also enable you to perform long workout session without feeling empty.

3. Oatmeal

Oatmeal cooked in skim milk with a teaspoon of honey added on it can be used as an ideal pre-workout snack. It will definitely enable you to maintain good endurance during the workout and, thereby, help you perform in a better way.

4. Dates

Two to three dates eaten just before starting off the workout session will provide the body with immense energy. Dates are packed with slow-burning carbs and can also play a major role in avoiding muscle cramp before the workout.

5. Eggs

Two boiled eggs or two scrambled eggs with brown bread can also be eaten before the workout to avoid running out of energy. Here full eggs should be eaten as the yolk part contains healthy fat and is also rich in zinc which can help you train in a better way. However, to avoid any digestion issue, eggs should be eaten at least thirty minutes before starting the workout.

People aiming for fat loss can have a small cup of black coffee, just before the workout, as it aids in burning more calories during the workout. Also, it is important to know how much you should exercise. Excessive hours of training can lead to muscle loss and injuries. There is a saying, "Train smarter, not longer".

The above-mentioned snacks can help you perform better for exercise duration lasting up to 90 minutes.

