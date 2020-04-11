Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits: From Healthy Heart to Strong Immunity, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Healthy Snack

Pumpkin Seeds (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Nuts and seeds indeed serve as a healthy snack option which can provide the body with essential nutrients. In order to maintain good health and fitness, it is necessary to eat the right food. Having said that, let us speak about pumpkin seeds, which consist of healthy fats like polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids that can prove to be beneficial for the body in numerous ways. Let's take a look at the health benefits of pumpkin seeds which can help in improving heart health, make immune system strong and many other things. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Flax Seeds to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Pumpkin seeds are loaded with nutrients and are also a good source of protein, healthy fat and beneficial fibres. They are considered to be an ideal snack for both men and women as they can keep your stomach full for a longer time due to their fibre content. Also, pumpkin seeds come along with an amino acid tryptophan and a substantial quantity of magnesium and zinc. Here's a look at ways in which pumpkin seeds can prove to be healthy for the body. Health Benefits of Kalonji (Black Seeds): From Weight Loss to Strong Immunity, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat Nigella Sativa.

Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits

1. Good For Heart - Since pumpkin seeds consist of monounsaturated fatty acids, they help lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol in the blood. Also, the presence of magnesium in the seeds helps regularise blood pressure levels.

2. Promotes Sound Sleep - Apart from being loaded with essential nutrients, pumpkin seeds also contain serotonin, a neurochemical, which is also known as nature's sleeping pill. A handful of pumpkin seeds before going to bed can ensure sound sleep.

3. Boost Immunity - Pumpkin seeds consist of antioxidants and phytochemicals that enhance the immune system and further reduce the possibility of viral infections that may lead to cold, flu, fatigue and other ailments.

4. Hair Growth - Pumpkin seeds consist of cucurbitin, a unique amino that may lead to hair growth. Also, the presence of vitamin C helps in the production of collagen which further promotes stronger hair.

5. Aids in Weight Loss - Pumpkin seeds are high in fibre, which means they are also a perfect snack for weight loss. The fibre rich property of these seeds can reduce craving by keeping the stomach full for a longer time.

Needless to say, just like other foods, pumpkin seeds should also be eaten in moderate quantity. In order to stay fit, it is also essential to avoid eating food in excessive quantity. You can have a handful of pumpkin seeds every day, and that should be enough to reap you its benefits.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)