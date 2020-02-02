Weight Loss Snacks for Work: 5 Foods You Must Carry to Office for Good Health

Snacks to Carry in Office (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

When at work, most of us tend to become more hungry as the brain requires more energy to think. There is obviously no way you can starve during working hours. However, food eaten at work plays an important role in weight management. Many people rush to the office cafeteria and spend money on buying junk food which can deteriorate health. When it comes to a desk job, the situation is worse as a person can continue sitting at work and eat nothing for hours which can lead to bloating and also increase in belly fat. Let's take a look at five foods you must carry to work which to help you in weight loss. Keto Diet Foods for Office: 8 Best Low Carb, High Fat Healthy Ketogenic Snacks on the Go!

In order to keep the metabolic rate high, it is important to eat some healthy stuff every two hours. These snacks should be very small but at the same time nutritious. The easiest way to keep your calories under control is to eat foods in smaller proportion at regular intervals. However, these foods should be relatively low in glycemic index (GI). 'Don't Eat Egg Yolks' to 'Cut Down on Carbs,' 10 Worst Diet Tips You Should Never Believe In.

5 Foods to Be Eaten at Work

1. Roasted Chickpeas (Chana)

Roasted chickpeas are one of the most enjoyable snacks at work. The crunchy chickpeas are high in fibre which helps in lowering the cholesterol level. They also contain potassium, Vitamin C, Vitamin B-6 which are essential micronutrients required by the body.

2. Fox Nuts (Makhanas)

Fox nuts, also known as Makhanas, are an ideal snack to be eaten in the office at your desk to satisfy hunger pangs in between meals. Fox nuts are low in cholesterol, fat and sodium, which makes them a perfect food for people suffering from obesity.

3. Apple

Apples are linked to lower risk of diabetes, and also have a prebiotic effect which feeds the good bacteria in the gut. Apples are high in fibre and water which keep the body full for a longer period of time.

4. Orange

According to a review published in the Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology in April 2014, Vitamin C in orange reduces inflammation and improves glycemic control while increasing fat burning. One orange contains only around 65 calories, and in addition to that, it is rich in fibre which helps in weight loss.

5. Dates

Dates help in the functioning of the brain, therefore, it is a good idea to eat two at a time while at work. they also help keep the body full for a longer time as dates are relatively low in glycemic index (GI), which ranges from 43 to 53.

It is necessary to avoid junk and processed food for weight loss. Including these snacks can help in losing weight, however, it is also necessary to do some physical exercise. Also, a standard diet plan for breakfast, lunch and dinner as given by the dietitian will play a crucial role in weight loss.