Bollywood diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora showcased the art of balancing in her latest post on social media. The 47-year-old posted three pictures on Instagram on Thursday, where she could be seen standing on a basketball at ease, dressed in a grey sports bra paired with shorts. Malaika Arora Forgets To Pull Up Her Pants After Visiting Loo in Restaurant; Shares Her Funny Story on Insta.

"There's a fine line between wobbling endlessly and balancing with grace. The only difference is your strength! What an amazing session today! Keep hustling!" Malaika captioned the image. The dancing diva had recently given lessons on how to twerk on the photo-sharing website. In the clip, Malaika twerks to American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo's song "Wiggle", dressed in gym shorts and a sports bra. Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty Do the Yoga Headstand or Sirsasana to Motivate Fans (View Pics and Video).

Check Out Malaika Arora's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika, who is reportedly dating actor Arjun Kapoor, keeps sharing tidbits from her professional and personal life on social media to stay connected with her fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).