"When will COVID-19 end?" & "When will we get a coronavirus vaccine?" are some of the most searched queries on Google. More and more people are looking for a solution to the ongoing pandemic that has turned our lives upside down. The coronavirus death toll is only increasing and with that, all hopes lay on COVID-19 vaccine. However, while there are many pharma companies working day and night towards preparing a safe vaccine that can help put us out of our misery, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has been grabbing headlines after reportedly showing over 94 percent efficacy in terms of preventing humans from coronavirus, as per the company's data. Here are a few things you might want to know about Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine:

1. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is said to be 94.5% effective in Phase 3 trials and is likely to receive emergency use approval from the US FDA. This comes after the third and final phase of trials conducted by the biotechnology company.

Moderna Issues Statement to Confirm Efficacy Rate

Moderna announced that mRNA-1273, their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has met its primary efficacy endpoint in the first interim analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study.

2. Not just Moderna, US giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech revealed last week that their vaccine was found to be more than 90 per cent effective.

3. The company gave out a detail that the vaccine "remains stable at 2 to 8 degrees C (36 to 46 degrees F), the temperature of a standard home or medical refrigerator, for 30 days". Once the vaccine is taken out of a refrigerator, "it can be kept at room temperature conditions for up to 12 hours".

4. Moderna's vaccine is created in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health and has 30,000 volunteers in its fold.

5. Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech use the 'mRNA' technology which means the vaccine is not embedded with the virus itself. This means that there is no risk of catching COVID-19 from the shot itself.

6. The vaccine is infused with a piece of genetic code that trains our immune system to recognize the spike protein on the surface of the virus - a lethal signature of the coronavirus.

However, we still have quite a few questions unanswered. It is not yet known how long immunity will last because the volunteers will have to be studied for a long period to understand that. Moreover, not much is also known if the vaccine loses its potency with age or whether it just prevents the illness from becoming worse or also prevents them from spreading the virus.

