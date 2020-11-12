New Delhi, November 12: Coronavirus cases in India reached 86,83,917 on Wednesday after 47,905 people tested positive for the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. A total of 550 people also reportedly lost their lives due to COVID-19. Till now, 1,28,121 coronavirus patients have died. India reported 52,718 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Coronavirus in India Live Map Tracker:

Active cases decreased by 5,363 as compared to the previous day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 4,89,294 active cases in the country. The recovery rate in India improved to 92.89 percent. Meanwhile, the mortality rate dropped to 1.48 percent. Delhi Witnessing Third COVID-19 Wave, Says Arvind Kejriwal After Biggest Single-Day Spike in Coronavirus Cases.

With 47,905 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 86,83,917. With 550 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,28,121 Total active cases are 4,89,294 after a decrease of 5,363 in the last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 80,66,502 with 52,718 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/sHwZwqQcRU — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday tested 11,93,358 samples for COVID-19. Till now, a total of 12,19,62,509 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 11 by the ICMR. India is the second worst-affected country in the world after the United States.

A total of 12,19,62,509 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 11th November, of these 11,93,358 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/cN65Ts37eQ — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country due to COVID-19. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 4,907 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 17,31,833, the state health department said. The state witnessed 125 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 45,560 now, and 4,907 fresh cases, to send the tally to 17,31,833.

In the last few days, COVID-19 cases in Delhi has risen drastically. On Wednesday, Delhi reported the highest single-day spike of 8,593 new cases. The positivity rate in the national capital increased to 13.40 per cent, while 85 persons succumbed to the virus in the last on November 12.

